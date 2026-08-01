HYBUX Price (HYBUX)
The live HYBUX (HYBUX) price today is $ 0, with a 10.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYBUX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HYBUX.
HYBUX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 177,506, with a circulating supply of 4.35B HYBUX. During the last 24 hours, HYBUX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00346251, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, HYBUX moved -0.18% in the last hour and +130.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of HYBUX is $ 177.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HYBUX is 4.35B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 407.68K.
-0.18%
-10.72%
+130.62%
+130.62%
During today, the price change of HYBUX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HYBUX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HYBUX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HYBUX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+99.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+10.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of HYBUX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
HYTOPIA is the next evolution in user-generated gaming - an open, creator-first platform where anyone can build, share, and play instantly in their browser. Founded in 2021 by Temptranquil and ArkDev, HYTOPIA was born from a deep commitment to creative freedom. Before launching HYTOPIA, the founders helped empower Minecraft creators to build and sell digital assets. When Microsoft’s NFT policy ended that ecosystem, they set out to build a platform where creators could never lose ownership again. Today, HYTOPIA gives developers the tools to create multiplayer games in days (sometimes hours!) instead of weeks, using familiar web technologies like JavaScript and TypeScript. Its browser-native engine, live testing environment, and World Editor make building and publishing as easy as sharing a link. For players, there’s no friction - just click and play. With its creator-first economy, on-chain asset ownership, and higher earnings model, HYTOPIA is opening the door to a new era of digital creativity. Whether it’s cozy farming sims, racing games, or competitive PVP arenas, HYTOPIA’s growing community of developers is proving that the future of gaming belongs to the creators.
For more information please visit www.hytopia.com, follow us on X, and join the discussion on Discord.
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What is HYBUX trading right now?
Current price: £, with a price movement of -10.72% over the last 24 hours.
Is HYBUX attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Gaming (GameFi),Base Ecosystem,Gaming Platform,Gaming Marketplace,Base Native peers.
How liquid is the HYBUX market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about HYBUX?
With 4354023133.73 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does HYBUX compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of £0.0025521455865550410000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is HYBUX being traded today?
It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate HYBUX's long-term viability.
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