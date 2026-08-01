HyBridge Price Today

The live HyBridge (BRIDGE) price today is $ 0.01855506, with a 26.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRIDGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01855506 per BRIDGE.

HyBridge currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,710,916, with a circulating supply of 200.00M BRIDGE. During the last 24 hours, BRIDGE traded between $ 0.0185506 (low) and $ 0.03160572 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.106991, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRIDGE moved -- in the last hour and -36.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 137.58.

HyBridge (BRIDGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.71M$ 3.71M $ 3.71M Volume (24H) $ 137.58$ 137.58 $ 137.58 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.71M$ 3.71M $ 3.71M Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Total Supply 199,999,881.4610339 199,999,881.4610339 199,999,881.4610339

The current Market Cap of HyBridge is $ 3.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 137.58. The circulating supply of BRIDGE is 200.00M, with a total supply of 199999881.4610339. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.71M.