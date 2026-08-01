HYBR Price Today

The live HYBR (HYBR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYBR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HYBR.

HYBR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 136,485, with a circulating supply of 222.46M HYBR. During the last 24 hours, HYBR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0017141, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HYBR moved +0.00% in the last hour and +14.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 137.28.

HYBR (HYBR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 136.49K$ 136.49K $ 136.49K Volume (24H) $ 137.28$ 137.28 $ 137.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Circulation Supply 222.46M 222.46M 222.46M Total Supply 1,972,812,852.81915 1,972,812,852.81915 1,972,812,852.81915

The current Market Cap of HYBR is $ 136.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 137.28. The circulating supply of HYBR is 222.46M, with a total supply of 1972812852.81915. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.21M.