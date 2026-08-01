Hund Price Today

The live Hund (HUND) price today is $ 0, with a 1.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HUND.

Hund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 90,606, with a circulating supply of 399.98M HUND. During the last 24 hours, HUND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02825773, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUND moved -0.23% in the last hour and +2.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.27.

Hund (HUND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 90.61K$ 90.61K $ 90.61K Volume (24H) $ 2.27$ 2.27 $ 2.27 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.61K$ 90.61K $ 90.61K Circulation Supply 399.98M 399.98M 399.98M Total Supply 399,982,598.9647932 399,982,598.9647932 399,982,598.9647932

The current Market Cap of Hund is $ 90.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.27. The circulating supply of HUND is 399.98M, with a total supply of 399982598.9647932. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.61K.