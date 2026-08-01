Hummingbird Bitcoin Price Today

The live Hummingbird Bitcoin (HUMBIT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUMBIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HUMBIT.

Hummingbird Bitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,462, with a circulating supply of 999.72M HUMBIT. During the last 24 hours, HUMBIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUMBIT moved +0.14% in the last hour and -6.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hummingbird Bitcoin (HUMBIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.46K$ 37.46K $ 37.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.46K$ 37.46K $ 37.46K Circulation Supply 999.72M 999.72M 999.72M Total Supply 999,723,192.700657 999,723,192.700657 999,723,192.700657

The current Market Cap of Hummingbird Bitcoin is $ 37.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HUMBIT is 999.72M, with a total supply of 999723192.700657. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.46K.