Huey is a community-driven token launched on the Base blockchain. The project’s purpose is to combine meme culture with transparent tokenomics, offering an accessible way for users to participate in the Base ecosystem. Huey aims to foster community engagement through social media, art, and gamified experiences, while maintaining credibility through renounced contracts, locked liquidity, and open communication. By building around a fun and recognizable mascot, Huey promotes inclusivity, participation, and long-term engagement rather than speculation alone.