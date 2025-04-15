Huanghuali Token Price (HLT)
The live price of Huanghuali Token (HLT) today is 1.26 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 191.47K USD. HLT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Huanghuali Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Huanghuali Token price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 152.24K USD
During today, the price change of Huanghuali Token to USD was $ +0.00013293.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Huanghuali Token to USD was $ +0.0164159100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Huanghuali Token to USD was $ +0.0110798100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Huanghuali Token to USD was $ +0.0481056617920095.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013293
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0164159100
|+1.30%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0110798100
|+0.88%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0481056617920095
|+3.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Huanghuali Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.62%
+0.01%
+0.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Holy Token represents Hainan huanghuali, one of the rarest tree species, historically a royal tribute. Due to overlogging, it's nearly extinct, with two ancient trees priced over $2.5 million in the world's largest huanghuali park. This project supports rural revitalization by transforming traditional agriculture into a digital economy, ensuring traceability and value through blockchain technology. The HLT token (Holy Token) links each HLT directly to 1 gram of Hainan Huanghuali wood, creating a direct connection between the physical asset and the digital token. This unique value-mapping mechanism gives HLT tokens a tangible rarity and asset backing, ensuring value stability and investment security.
|1 HLT to VND
₫32,307.66
|1 HLT to AUD
A$1.9782
|1 HLT to GBP
￡0.945
|1 HLT to EUR
€1.1088
|1 HLT to USD
$1.26
|1 HLT to MYR
RM5.5566
|1 HLT to TRY
₺47.9178
|1 HLT to JPY
¥180.4068
|1 HLT to RUB
₽103.635
|1 HLT to INR
₹107.9568
|1 HLT to IDR
Rp21,355.929
|1 HLT to KRW
₩1,789.767
|1 HLT to PHP
₱71.7192
|1 HLT to EGP
￡E.64.2474
|1 HLT to BRL
R$7.371
|1 HLT to CAD
C$1.7388
|1 HLT to BDT
৳153.0774
|1 HLT to NGN
₦2,022.4638
|1 HLT to UAH
₴52.0128
|1 HLT to VES
Bs89.46
|1 HLT to PKR
Rs353.43
|1 HLT to KZT
₸652.5036
|1 HLT to THB
฿42.2352
|1 HLT to TWD
NT$40.8618
|1 HLT to AED
د.إ4.6242
|1 HLT to CHF
Fr1.0206
|1 HLT to HKD
HK$9.765
|1 HLT to MAD
.د.م11.6676
|1 HLT to MXN
$25.3008