The HowToPay (HTP) token is a cryptocurrency developed by Confidia Limited to enhance digital payment solutions within the HowToPay ecosystem. Launched in May 2020, Confidia has established itself as a trusted provider of payment services, and the introduction of the HTP token aims to facilitate more efficient domestic and cross-border transactions.
HTP tokens are designed to offer quick, secure, and low-cost payments across the HowToPay POS network. Users can utilize these tokens for in-store purchases via Point-of-Sale (POS) systems or for online transactions, ensuring seamless financial exchanges within the ecosystem. The token supports both domestic and international payments, making it a versatile tool for global commerce. HOW TO PAY
Beyond facilitating transactions, HTP tokens provide several utilities within the HowToPay platform:
Discounted Fees: Token holders benefit from reduced transaction costs when processing payments through HowToPay's services, making it more cost-effective for frequent users.
Network Growth Incentives: Users can earn rewards by promoting and increasing engagement with the platform, contributing to its expansion and stability.
The HTP token is built on the Binance Smart Chain, ensuring fast, secure, and low-cost transactions.
As of November 2024, the token is trading on global exchanges, including Dex-Trade, providing accessibility to a wide audience.
In summary, the HowToPay HTP token project aims to revolutionise digital payments by offering a comprehensive solution that integrates seamless transactions, cost savings, and user engagement incentives within a secure and efficient ecosystem.
HowToPay (HTP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HowToPay (HTP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HowToPay (HTP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HowToPay (HTP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HTP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HTP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
