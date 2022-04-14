Howl City (HWL) Tokenomics
HowlCity is a metaverse game where users compete in racing motorbikes, make new friends and design their own world. Players will not only participate in a 3D Play-to-earn Motorcycle racing game, win the game, get rewards but also can join a Metaverse city, interact with other players and satisfy their creativity. The HowlCity game is currently playable on desktop browsers, website and next stage on mobile. HowlCity in phase 1 is basically a racing game. This will be a perfect choice for hobbyists who want to test thrills, rush on the track and compete with each other on every kilometer. When entering the world of HowlCity, the user will take on the status of a racer, try to compete with opponents, and receive valuable rewards, such as tokens, NFTs and points. With the development orientation to become a metaverse and multi-game game, HowlCity will also try to simulate the image of a real-life scene. In addition to racing, riders can also buy, sell, rent motorbikes, trade in-game real estate, interact with other racers and upgrade properties. HowlCity is only fueled by only one token used for the Ecosystem, Utility and even in the GamePlay, that is $HWL. Riders can earn $HWL through selling NFT or trading in the exchange in the nearest time. Token: $HWL Initial Market Cap: $281,250 Initial Total Supply: 11,250,000 HWL Total supply: 540,000,000 HWL
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HWL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HWL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
