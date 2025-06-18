HowInu Price (HOW)
The live price of HowInu (HOW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HowInu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HowInu price change within the day is +2.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of HowInu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HowInu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HowInu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HowInu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HowInu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+2.42%
-2.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HowInu is a Meme Cryptocurrency running on the Binance Smart Chain Network created by Pasindu Shenal based on an image of a fictional dog. The HowInu Crypto project aims to play a role in advancing the crypto industry beyond the functionality of a normal meme cryptocurrency. Ultimately, the project aims to remain stable in the Crypto market for a long time and become a popular Meme Cryptocurrency in the world along with the growth of the Crypto market.
Understanding the tokenomics of HowInu (HOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOW token's extensive tokenomics now!
