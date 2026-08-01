Housecoin Price Today

The live Housecoin (HOUSE) price today is $ 0, with a 13.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOUSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOUSE.

Housecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 780,949, with a circulating supply of 998.58M HOUSE. During the last 24 hours, HOUSE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.117813, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOUSE moved +1.49% in the last hour and -4.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.29K.

Housecoin (HOUSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 780.95K$ 780.95K $ 780.95K Volume (24H) $ 66.29K$ 66.29K $ 66.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 780.95K$ 780.95K $ 780.95K Circulation Supply 998.58M 998.58M 998.58M Total Supply 998,583,145.712115 998,583,145.712115 998,583,145.712115

The current Market Cap of Housecoin is $ 780.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.29K. The circulating supply of HOUSE is 998.58M, with a total supply of 998583145.712115. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 780.95K.