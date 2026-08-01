House Party Protocol Price Today

The live House Party Protocol (HPP) price today is $ 0.00476, with a 4.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current HPP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00476 per HPP.

House Party Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,259,408, with a circulating supply of 684.57M HPP. During the last 24 hours, HPP traded between $ 0.00478397 (low) and $ 0.00499012 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057578, while the all-time low was $ 0.00473827.

In short-term performance, HPP moved -0.53% in the last hour and -19.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.30M.

House Party Protocol (HPP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.26M$ 3.26M $ 3.26M Volume (24H) $ 1.30M$ 1.30M $ 1.30M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.09M$ 8.09M $ 8.09M Circulation Supply 684.57M 684.57M 684.57M Total Supply 1,700,000,000.0 1,700,000,000.0 1,700,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of House Party Protocol is $ 3.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.30M. The circulating supply of HPP is 684.57M, with a total supply of 1700000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.09M.