Houdini Swap Price Today

The live Houdini Swap (LOCK) price today is $ 0, with a 6.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOCK.

Houdini Swap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,410.44, with a circulating supply of 49.80M LOCK. During the last 24 hours, LOCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.3, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOCK moved +0.02% in the last hour and -32.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 150.47.

Houdini Swap (LOCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.41K$ 15.41K $ 15.41K Volume (24H) $ 150.47$ 150.47 $ 150.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.41K$ 15.41K $ 15.41K Circulation Supply 49.80M 49.80M 49.80M Total Supply 49,798,991.20275994 49,798,991.20275994 49,798,991.20275994

The current Market Cap of Houdini Swap is $ 15.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 150.47. The circulating supply of LOCK is 49.80M, with a total supply of 49798991.20275994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.41K.