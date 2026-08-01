What is the current price of horse in an air vent?

horse in an air vent is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of 1.68% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of horse in an air vent is £, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of HORSE today?

The market capitalization sits at £21119.54261260230000, placing the asset at rank #6327 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is horse in an air vent's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with HORSE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 993864360.481893 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does horse in an air vent fall under?

horse in an air vent is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact HORSE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables HORSE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.