Horizon (HRZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00587474 24H Low $ 0.00604566 24H High All Time High $ 0.126194 Lowest Price $ 0.00524898 Price Change (1H) +0.25% Price Change (1D) +2.31% Price Change (7D) -5.99%

In terms of short-term performance, HRZ has changed by +0.25% over the past hour, +2.31% over 24 hours, and -5.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Horizon (HRZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.83K Volume (24H) ---- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.85K Circulation Supply 8.58M Total Supply 9,577,807.002004618

