Hoppy Price Today

The live Hoppy (HOPPY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOPPY.

Hoppy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,155,129, with a circulating supply of 420.69B HOPPY. During the last 24 hours, HOPPY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOPPY moved +1.09% in the last hour and +2.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hoppy (HOPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.16M$ 1.16M $ 1.16M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.16M$ 1.16M $ 1.16M Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hoppy is $ 1.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOPPY is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.16M.