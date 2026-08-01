Hop Protocol Price Today

The live Hop Protocol (HOP) price today is $ 0, with a 1.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOP.

Hop Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 84,796, with a circulating supply of 193.06M HOP. During the last 24 hours, HOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.297217, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOP moved -0.26% in the last hour and -0.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.62.

Hop Protocol (HOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.80K$ 84.80K $ 84.80K Volume (24H) $ 40.62$ 40.62 $ 40.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 439.22K$ 439.22K $ 439.22K Circulation Supply 193.06M 193.06M 193.06M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hop Protocol is $ 84.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.62. The circulating supply of HOP is 193.06M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 439.22K.