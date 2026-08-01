What is the real-time price of hop cat today?

The live price of hop cat stands at £, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for HOP?

HOP has traded between £0E-15 and £0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is hop cat showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is HOP currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests HOP is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of hop cat?

With a market cap of £9996.347637817110000, hop cat is ranked #6640, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has HOP seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does hop cat compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0027405652521418740000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence HOP's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999438181.504225 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.