HootChain is a blockchain project focused on revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi) through a hybrid Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) model. The platform aims to provide a secure, scalable, and privacy-centric ecosystem where users can engage in fast, low-cost transactions. It supports decentralized governance via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), allowing the community to participate in decision-making processes. HootChain places a strong emphasis on transparency, security, and innovation, aiming to make DeFi accessible to everyone while ensuring user privacy without mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements. The project also plans to expand its offerings with features like a staking platform and a hybrid exchange model (CEX+DEX), addressing liquidity challenges and enhancing user engagement.
Understanding the tokenomics of Hootchain (HOOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
