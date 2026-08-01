Hooja Price Today

The live Hooja (HOOJA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOOJA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOOJA.

Hooja currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,010, with a circulating supply of 983.73M HOOJA. During the last 24 hours, HOOJA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOOJA moved -0.07% in the last hour and -37.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hooja (HOOJA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.01K$ 27.01K $ 27.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.01K$ 27.01K $ 27.01K Circulation Supply 983.73M 983.73M 983.73M Total Supply 983,728,436.6776232 983,728,436.6776232 983,728,436.6776232

The current Market Cap of Hooja is $ 27.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOOJA is 983.73M, with a total supply of 983728436.6776232. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.01K.