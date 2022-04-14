Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Tokenomics
Hoodrat from Matt Furie's "The Nightriders"
Hoodrat isn’t just a bat; he’s the shadowy force that always finds the right path in the dark. The ultimate underdog of Matt Furie's The Night Riders, Hoodrat embodies adaptability, resilience, and resourcefulness—qualities every successful crypto trader needs.
The Hoodrat Lore Matt Furie’s first publication, The Night Riders, is a visual masterpiece that invites readers into a surreal, wordless adventure. Featuring four distinct characters—a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like hybrid, its not clear what the fourth animal exactly is; however what we do know is his name: Hoodrat.
Hoodrat is easily one of the weirdest and most intriguing creatures in The Night Riders. With its funky mix of bat wings and rat vibes, Hoodrat is the type of character who would thrive in the shadows—equal parts sneaky troublemaker and curious adventurer. Whether it’s gliding under the moonlight or creeping through the corners of Furie’s surreal dreamscape, Hoodrat has that unmistakable “up to no good, but in a fun way” energy.
Like the rest of the gang in The Night Riders, Hoodrat doesn’t need words to make a statement. Its mysterious vibe and playful design invite you to fill in the blanks—what’s it thinking? Where’s it headed? Maybe Hoodrat’s just out for a midnight snack, or maybe it’s plotting something way bigger (or weirder). Either way, Hoodrat is the kind of character you can’t help but be drawn to—quirky, mischievous, and totally unforgettable.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOODRAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOODRAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.