Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Information

Hoodrat from Matt Furie's "The Nightriders"

The Hoodrat Lore Matt Furie’s first publication, The Night Riders, is a visual masterpiece that invites readers into a surreal, wordless adventure. Featuring four distinct characters—a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like hybrid, its not clear what the fourth animal exactly is; however what we do know is his name: Hoodrat.

Hoodrat is easily one of the weirdest and most intriguing creatures in The Night Riders. With its funky mix of bat wings and rat vibes, Hoodrat is the type of character who would thrive in the shadows—equal parts sneaky troublemaker and curious adventurer. Whether it’s gliding under the moonlight or creeping through the corners of Furie’s surreal dreamscape, Hoodrat has that unmistakable “up to no good, but in a fun way” energy.

Like the rest of the gang in The Night Riders, Hoodrat doesn’t need words to make a statement. Its mysterious vibe and playful design invite you to fill in the blanks—what’s it thinking? Where’s it headed? Maybe Hoodrat’s just out for a midnight snack, or maybe it’s plotting something way bigger (or weirder). Either way, Hoodrat is the kind of character you can’t help but be drawn to—quirky, mischievous, and totally unforgettable.