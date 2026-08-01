HOODIE Price Today

The live HOODIE (HOODIE) price today is $ 0, with a 19.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOODIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOODIE.

HOODIE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 283,975, with a circulating supply of 100.00B HOODIE. During the last 24 hours, HOODIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOODIE moved -- in the last hour and -9.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HOODIE (HOODIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 283.98K$ 283.98K $ 283.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 283.98K$ 283.98K $ 283.98K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HOODIE is $ 283.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOODIE is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 283.98K.