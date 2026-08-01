Hoodbird Price Today

The live Hoodbird (HOODBIRD) price today is $ 0, with a 16.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOODBIRD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOODBIRD.

Hoodbird currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,556.82, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HOODBIRD. During the last 24 hours, HOODBIRD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOODBIRD moved -2.13% in the last hour and +6.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hoodbird (HOODBIRD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.56K$ 10.56K $ 10.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.56K$ 10.56K $ 10.56K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hoodbird is $ 10.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOODBIRD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.56K.