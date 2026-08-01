HoodAgent Price Today

The live HoodAgent (HOODAGENT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOODAGENT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOODAGENT.

HoodAgent currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,687, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HOODAGENT. During the last 24 hours, HOODAGENT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOODAGENT moved -0.45% in the last hour and +5.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HoodAgent (HOODAGENT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.69K$ 20.69K $ 20.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.69K$ 20.69K $ 20.69K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HoodAgent is $ 20.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOODAGENT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.69K.