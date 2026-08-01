HOOD4663 Price Today

The live HOOD4663 (HOOD) price today is $ 0, with a 58.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOOD.

HOOD4663 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,725.25, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HOOD. During the last 24 hours, HOOD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOOD moved -2.06% in the last hour and -53.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HOOD4663 (HOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.73K$ 14.73K $ 14.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.73K$ 14.73K $ 14.73K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HOOD4663 is $ 14.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOOD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.73K.