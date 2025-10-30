Honeywell xStock (HONX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 200.94 24H High $ 214.36 All Time High $ 271.63 Lowest Price $ 200.73 Price Change (1H) -0.23% Price Change (1D) -4.24% Price Change (7D) -6.22%

Honeywell xStock (HONX) real-time price is $204.02. Over the past 24 hours, HONX traded between a low of $ 200.94 and a high of $ 214.36, showing active market volatility. HONX's all-time high price is $ 271.63, while its all-time low price is $ 200.73.

In terms of short-term performance, HONX has changed by -0.23% over the past hour, -4.24% over 24 hours, and -6.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Honeywell xStock (HONX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 222.16K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.64M Circulation Supply 1.09K Total Supply 22,733.1070828

The current Market Cap of Honeywell xStock is $ 222.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HONX is 1.09K, with a total supply of 22733.1070828. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.64M.