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The live Honeyland price today is 0 USD.HXD market cap is 55,214 USD. Track real-time HXD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Honeyland price today is 0 USD.HXD market cap is 55,214 USD. Track real-time HXD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Honeyland Logo

Honeyland Price (HXD)

Unlisted

1 HXD to USD Live Price:

$0.0000922
$0.0000922$0.0000922
-13.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Honeyland (HXD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:29:52 (UTC+8)

Honeyland Price Today

The live Honeyland (HXD) price today is $ 0, with a 13.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current HXD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HXD.

Honeyland currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 55,214, with a circulating supply of 598.83M HXD. During the last 24 hours, HXD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.344088, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HXD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +1.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Honeyland (HXD) Market Information

$ 55.21K
$ 55.21K$ 55.21K

--
----

$ 71.41K
$ 71.41K$ 71.41K

598.83M
598.83M 598.83M

774,510,483.5979308
774,510,483.5979308 774,510,483.5979308

The current Market Cap of Honeyland is $ 55.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HXD is 598.83M, with a total supply of 774510483.5979308. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.41K.

Honeyland Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.344088
$ 0.344088$ 0.344088

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.00%

-13.72%

+1.33%

+1.33%

Honeyland (HXD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Honeyland to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Honeyland to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Honeyland to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Honeyland to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-13.72%
30 Days$ 0+11.23%
60 Days$ 0-41.29%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Honeyland

Honeyland (HXD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HXD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Honeyland (HXD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Honeyland could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Honeyland will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HXD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Honeyland Price Prediction.

What is Honeyland (HXD)

Honeyland is a fun-first, play and own casual strategy game from Hexagon Studios. The Honeyland ecosystem of mobile games begins with Honeyland and will be followed by 8 more casual games with solo, PvP, and tournament play in 2023. All powered by a single deflationary token ($HXD), with Honeyland being the core token-emitting game. Players of Honeyland build their colony of bees to send them out to harvest Honey ($HXD) or hunt in-game consumable NFTs like power-ups, defensive items, or even playable characters. They can also risk their own $HXD to attack other players' hives in an intense auto-battler loop. Our belief is that in order for web3 games to succeed, they need these three things:

  1. Insanely fun to play
  2. Ownership that creates value
  3. Sustainable economy Honeyland proudly holds the esteemed Verified By Machinations seal, the gold standard in healthy game economics that verifies we have created a balanced, sustainable and unexploitable economy.

Traction

  • $1m in pre-game revenue through NFT sales throughout the bear market.
  • Most recent mint in December 2022 sold out 6,000 NFTs on Magic Eden in 7 minutes.
  • Playable alpha launched in November with over 4,500 wallets connected.
  • Partnership with Samsung in place to get 500,000 game downloads over the next 6 months minimum.
  • Verified by Machinations game economy audit completed. Read the full 103 page report here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wTknRiKTVSiM5Xg8dM9cswz-jtXpLg7z/view?usp=sharing
  • Launched HiveMind v1 webapp in February 2023 that enhances gameplay by creating a desktop companion to mobile game for players to strategize, analyze, manage, and stake their Honeyland assets.
  • Launched Honeyland NFT Explorer iOS/Android app with custom rarity and ranking scores for all our NFT collections.
  • Partnership with Solana Mobile to be featured in the Solana Saga dApp store.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Honeyland

What is today's price of Honeyland (HXD)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -13.72%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of HXD are in circulation?

The circulating supply of HXD is 598828734.9129307, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Honeyland?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of HXD across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Honeyland today?

The market capitalization stands at £40697.11464112740000, positioning Honeyland at rank #5623 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is HXD being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Honeyland?

The recent price movement of -13.72% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Solana Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Breeding,Gaming Utility Token,Strategy Games, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Honeyland

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:29:52 (UTC+8)

Honeyland (HXD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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