Homebrew Robotics Price Today

The live Homebrew Robotics (BREW) price today is $ 0, with a 1.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current BREW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BREW.

Homebrew Robotics currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 735,577, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BREW. During the last 24 hours, BREW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00795107, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BREW moved -0.01% in the last hour and -8.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 419.90.

Homebrew Robotics (BREW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 735.58K$ 735.58K $ 735.58K Volume (24H) $ 419.90$ 419.90 $ 419.90 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 735.58K$ 735.58K $ 735.58K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Homebrew Robotics is $ 735.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 419.90. The circulating supply of BREW is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 735.58K.