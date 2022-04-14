Home3 (HTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Home3 (HTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Home3 (HTS) Information We’re transforming real estate with blockchain technology, making buying, selling, and managing properties secure, efficient, and transparent. Our commitment is to ensure transactions are fairer and more innovative, combining trust and technology for smooth and beneficial property dealings for everyone. Official Website: https://www.home3suite.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.home3suite.com/whitepaper Buy HTS Now!

Home3 (HTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Home3 (HTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.88M $ 1.88M $ 1.88M Total Supply: $ 96.50M $ 96.50M $ 96.50M Circulating Supply: $ 80.35M $ 80.35M $ 80.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.26M $ 2.26M $ 2.26M All-Time High: $ 0.097616 $ 0.097616 $ 0.097616 All-Time Low: $ 0.00769071 $ 0.00769071 $ 0.00769071 Current Price: $ 0.02342778 $ 0.02342778 $ 0.02342778 Learn more about Home3 (HTS) price

Home3 (HTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Home3 (HTS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HTS's tokenomics, explore HTS token's live price!

HTS Price Prediction

