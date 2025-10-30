Home Depot xStock (HDX) Price Information (USD)

Home Depot xStock (HDX) real-time price is $382.61. Over the past 24 hours, HDX traded between a low of $ 374.86 and a high of $ 384.93, showing active market volatility. HDX's all-time high price is $ 427.69, while its all-time low price is $ 364.56.

In terms of short-term performance, HDX has changed by +0.90% over the past hour, +0.07% over 24 hours, and -0.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Home Depot xStock (HDX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Home Depot xStock is $ 127.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HDX is 334.16, with a total supply of 21570.30382888. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.25M.