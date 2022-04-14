Holy Liquid (HL) Information

Holy Liquid is a token in the category of memes on the HyperEVM blockchain. The logo of the token is a jar with a cross on it, all within a certain style and aesthetics (turquoise blue). The token is in line with the 2025 Jubilee year, this is also what the name and logo refer to. Holy Liquid is not just any token. It's the sacred essence of internet absurdity distilled into digital form. It's what happens when irony meets decentralization and gets baptized in holy volatility.

Born in the fiery pits of meme culture and anointed by the blockchain, Holy Liquid flows through the veins of crypto Twitter, dispensing enlightenment, laughter, and occasionally, profit.