Holdstation (HOLD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Holdstation (HOLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 22:35:17 (UTC+8)
Holdstation (HOLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Holdstation (HOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 8.27M
Total Supply:
$ 30.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 31.40M
All-Time High:
$ 1.48
All-Time Low:
$ 0.823101
Current Price:
$ 1.044
Holdstation (HOLD) Information

Holdstation is a "product-fit community" platform designed for seamless trading and asset management. As the leading perpetual DEX on zkSync, Holdstation integrates Account Abstraction technology with its Holdstation Wallet, Holdstation DeFutures, and zkStarter launchpad, making DeFi as intuitive and user-friendly as possible. The platform supports interacting with dApps, exchanging tokens across Layer 2 and EVM chains, and trading leveraged futures up to 500x, with features like Paymaster, Batch Transactions, Spending Limits, and Social Recovery ensuring a secure, seamless user experience.

Expanding to Berachain, Worldcoin Holdstation continues bridging Web2 and Web3 with innovative DeFi solutions. With A(i)gentFi, a launchpad for autonomous AI agents built on zkSync and Berachain, users can co-own and deploy adaptive, revenue-generating AI agents in seconds, redefining decentralized AI innovation.

Official Website:
https://holdstation.com/
Whitepaper:
https://static.holdstation.com/doc/Holdstation-Whitepaper.pdf

Holdstation (HOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Holdstation (HOLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HOLD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand HOLD's tokenomics, explore HOLD token's live price!

HOLD Price Prediction

Want to know where HOLD might be heading? Our HOLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy