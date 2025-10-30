Holdstation (HOLD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.24 $ 1.24 $ 1.24 24H Low $ 1.33 $ 1.33 $ 1.33 24H High 24H Low $ 1.24$ 1.24 $ 1.24 24H High $ 1.33$ 1.33 $ 1.33 All Time High $ 1.48$ 1.48 $ 1.48 Lowest Price $ 0.988288$ 0.988288 $ 0.988288 Price Change (1H) +0.42% Price Change (1D) +0.69% Price Change (7D) +13.37% Price Change (7D) +13.37%

Holdstation (HOLD) real-time price is $1.27. Over the past 24 hours, HOLD traded between a low of $ 1.24 and a high of $ 1.33, showing active market volatility. HOLD's all-time high price is $ 1.48, while its all-time low price is $ 0.988288.

In terms of short-term performance, HOLD has changed by +0.42% over the past hour, +0.69% over 24 hours, and +13.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Holdstation (HOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.02M$ 10.02M $ 10.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.04M$ 38.04M $ 38.04M Circulation Supply 7.90M 7.90M 7.90M Total Supply 30,000,000.0 30,000,000.0 30,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Holdstation is $ 10.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOLD is 7.90M, with a total supply of 30000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.04M.