HOLDER Price Today

The live HOLDER (DOGGY) price today is $ 0, with a 6.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOGGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DOGGY.

HOLDER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 103,646, with a circulating supply of 999.40M DOGGY. During the last 24 hours, DOGGY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00435194, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DOGGY moved -0.07% in the last hour and -1.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 529.80.

HOLDER (DOGGY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 103.65K$ 103.65K $ 103.65K Volume (24H) $ 529.80$ 529.80 $ 529.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 103.65K$ 103.65K $ 103.65K Circulation Supply 999.40M 999.40M 999.40M Total Supply 999,400,000.000081 999,400,000.000081 999,400,000.000081

The current Market Cap of HOLDER is $ 103.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 529.80. The circulating supply of DOGGY is 999.40M, with a total supply of 999400000.000081. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.65K.