Holdcoin (HOLD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00411566$ 0.00411566 $ 0.00411566 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -4.13% Price Change (1D) -7.27% Price Change (7D) +69.88% Price Change (7D) +69.88%

Holdcoin (HOLD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, HOLD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. HOLD's all-time high price is $ 0.00411566, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, HOLD has changed by -4.13% over the past hour, -7.27% over 24 hours, and +69.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Holdcoin (HOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 115.14K$ 115.14K $ 115.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.14K$ 115.14K $ 115.14K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Holdcoin is $ 115.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOLD is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.14K.