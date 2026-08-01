HodlerRewards Price Today

The live HodlerRewards (REWARD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current REWARD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REWARD.

HodlerRewards currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,107.7, with a circulating supply of 148.68M REWARD. During the last 24 hours, REWARD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REWARD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HodlerRewards (REWARD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.11K$ 11.11K $ 11.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.21K$ 13.21K $ 13.21K Circulation Supply 148.68M 148.68M 148.68M Total Supply 176,874,441.0 176,874,441.0 176,874,441.0

The current Market Cap of HodlerRewards is $ 11.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REWARD is 148.68M, with a total supply of 176874441.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.21K.