Hive Dollar (HBD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.92061 $ 0.92061 $ 0.92061 24H Low $ 0.997988 $ 0.997988 $ 0.997988 24H High 24H Low $ 0.92061$ 0.92061 $ 0.92061 24H High $ 0.997988$ 0.997988 $ 0.997988 All Time High $ 3.97$ 3.97 $ 3.97 Lowest Price $ 0.424305$ 0.424305 $ 0.424305 Price Change (1H) +3.07% Price Change (1D) +0.37% Price Change (7D) -2.93% Price Change (7D) -2.93%

Hive Dollar (HBD) real-time price is $0.949355. Over the past 24 hours, HBD traded between a low of $ 0.92061 and a high of $ 0.997988, showing active market volatility. HBD's all-time high price is $ 3.97, while its all-time low price is $ 0.424305.

In terms of short-term performance, HBD has changed by +3.07% over the past hour, +0.37% over 24 hours, and -2.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hive Dollar (HBD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.04M$ 33.04M $ 33.04M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.04M$ 33.04M $ 33.04M Circulation Supply 34.80M 34.80M 34.80M Total Supply 34,797,378.109 34,797,378.109 34,797,378.109

The current Market Cap of Hive Dollar is $ 33.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HBD is 34.80M, with a total supply of 34797378.109. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.04M.