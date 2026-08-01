Hive AI Price Today

The live Hive AI (BUZZ) price today is $ 0, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUZZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUZZ.

Hive AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 305,006, with a circulating supply of 999.83M BUZZ. During the last 24 hours, BUZZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.185533, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUZZ moved -0.05% in the last hour and +1.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 229.84.

Hive AI (BUZZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 305.01K$ 305.01K $ 305.01K Volume (24H) $ 229.84$ 229.84 $ 229.84 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 305.01K$ 305.01K $ 305.01K Circulation Supply 999.83M 999.83M 999.83M Total Supply 999,828,530.214441 999,828,530.214441 999,828,530.214441

The current Market Cap of Hive AI is $ 305.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 229.84. The circulating supply of BUZZ is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999828530.214441. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 305.01K.