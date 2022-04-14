History of Pepe (HOPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into History of Pepe (HOPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

History of Pepe (HOPE) Information Hope is a memecoin created to celebrate and document the rich history of Pepe the Frog on the blockchain. Our aim is to establish Hope as a community-driven token, bringing together fans and enthusiasts of Pepe in a collective effort to preserve its legacy. By leveraging the transparency and security of blockchain technology, Hope ensures that the cultural impact of Pepe is immortalized for future generations.

History of Pepe (HOPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for History of Pepe (HOPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 854.68K $ 854.68K $ 854.68K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 854.68K $ 854.68K $ 854.68K All-Time High: $ 0.00683677 $ 0.00683677 $ 0.00683677 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005312 $ 0.00005312 $ 0.00005312 Current Price: $ 0.00084733 $ 0.00084733 $ 0.00084733 Learn more about History of Pepe (HOPE) price

History of Pepe (HOPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of History of Pepe (HOPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOPE's tokenomics, explore HOPE token's live price!

