Hippo (HIP) is a thorough decentralized community experiment initiated by the Cycan community. Our vision is to build a Decentralized Autonomous Organization（DAO） driven entirely by the community.
HIPPO is a lottery ticket and every day there is a chance to receive airdrops of various tokens in the Cycan ecosystem.
HIPPO is the governance token of the Cycan community and step-by-step, we will strive to achieve a true DAO by pure community governance.
HIPPO is a decentralized NFT market and will be burned for transaction fees.
HIPPO is a token distribution platform and according to the community’s preferences, suitable projects will be selected for airdrops or we can initiate an IDO in the community.
All rights of Hippo belong to the community and the future is determined by the community instead of a single person or organization, Hippo is filled with Possibilities.
Cycan Network is a decentralized cross-chain digital asset management platform, and will be complete infrastructures for DeFi and NFT. All the projects based on Cycan Network will be airdropped to HIPPO holders. ELP will be the first airdropped token.
Understanding the tokenomics of Hippo (HIP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HIP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HIP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
