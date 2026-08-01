What is the current price of Hipo Staked GRAM?

The live price of Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) is £1.0761362584860000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Hipo Staked GRAM positioned in the market?

Hipo Staked GRAM currently sits at market rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of £7583911.80955982850000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of HGRAM?

The circulating supply of HGRAM is 7035687.939128791 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Hipo Staked GRAM?

During the last 24 hours, Hipo Staked GRAM traded within a range of £0.9213495363750000 (24-hour low) and £1.1129902399410000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Hipo Staked GRAM from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Hipo Staked GRAM reached an all-time high of £6.1546149029850000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.4696155440884830000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is HGRAM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Hipo Staked GRAM?

The current price movement of 3.03% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Liquid Staking Tokens,TON Ecosystem,Liquid Staking. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.