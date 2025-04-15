HighKey Price (HIGHKEY)
The live price of HighKey (HIGHKEY) today is 0.00723702 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.80M USD. HIGHKEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HighKey Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HighKey price change within the day is +47.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 950.00M USD
During today, the price change of HighKey to USD was $ +0.00232585.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HighKey to USD was $ -0.0019072428.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HighKey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HighKey to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00232585
|+47.36%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0019072428
|-26.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HighKey: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
+47.36%
+56.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HighKey is pioneering the next generation of Web3 intelligence, offering a comprehensive platform powered by the groundbreaking DARP (Decentralized AI Research Protocol). We're bridging the gap between the power of Artificial Intelligence and the vast, complex world of blockchain data and operations, providing unparalleled insights and actionable intelligence for investors, developers, and businesses alike. HighKey goes beyond simple analytics. By leveraging the DARP protocol, we're building a decentralized ecosystem where AI models are collaboratively trained and refined, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and continuous improvement. Our platform offers a wide range of features, including advanced on-chain analytics, predictive market analysis, smart contract auditing tools, and personalized investment recommendations. With HighKey, users can easily navigate the complexities of Web3, identify emerging trends, assess risk, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or just starting to explore the potential of blockchain technology, HighKey provides the tools and intelligence you need to succeed. We empower users to understand on-chain activity like never before, offering clarity in a space often characterized by opacity. Our vision is to democratize access to sophisticated AI-driven insights, making them accessible to everyone in the Web3 ecosystem. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with the principles of decentralization, HighKey is creating a more transparent, efficient, and informed future for blockchain. Join us in building the future of Web3 intelligence!
