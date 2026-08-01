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The live Hifi Finance price today is 0.00138062 USD.HIFI market cap is 191,095 USD. Track real-time HIFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Hifi Finance price today is 0.00138062 USD.HIFI market cap is 191,095 USD. Track real-time HIFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Hifi Finance Price (HIFI)

Unlisted

1 HIFI to USD Live Price:

$0.00138064
$0.00138064$0.00138064
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hifi Finance (HIFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:26:48 (UTC+8)

Hifi Finance Price Today

The live Hifi Finance (HIFI) price today is $ 0.00138062, with a 3.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00138062 per HIFI.

Hifi Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 191,095, with a circulating supply of 138.41M HIFI. During the last 24 hours, HIFI traded between $ 0.00129993 (low) and $ 0.00142314 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.63, while the all-time low was $ 0.00127923.

In short-term performance, HIFI moved -0.04% in the last hour and -3.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 166.84.

Hifi Finance (HIFI) Market Information

$ 191.10K
$ 191.10K$ 191.10K

$ 166.84
$ 166.84$ 166.84

$ 196.03K
$ 196.03K$ 196.03K

138.41M
138.41M 138.41M

141,983,852.2538834
141,983,852.2538834 141,983,852.2538834

The current Market Cap of Hifi Finance is $ 191.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.84. The circulating supply of HIFI is 138.41M, with a total supply of 141983852.2538834. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 196.03K.

Hifi Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00129993
$ 0.00129993$ 0.00129993
24H Low
$ 0.00142314
$ 0.00142314$ 0.00142314
24H High

$ 0.00129993
$ 0.00129993$ 0.00129993

$ 0.00142314
$ 0.00142314$ 0.00142314

$ 2.63
$ 2.63$ 2.63

$ 0.00127923
$ 0.00127923$ 0.00127923

-0.04%

+3.64%

-3.52%

-3.52%

Hifi Finance (HIFI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Hifi Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hifi Finance to USD was $ -0.0001668324.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hifi Finance to USD was $ -0.0006872843.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hifi Finance to USD was $ +0.0000000069662796916.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+3.64%
30 Days$ -0.0001668324-12.08%
60 Days$ -0.0006872843-49.78%
90 Days$ +0.0000000069662796916+0.00%

Price Prediction for Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (HIFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HIFI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hifi Finance (HIFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hifi Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hifi Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HIFI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hifi Finance Price Prediction.

What is Hifi Finance (HIFI)

Hifi Finance is a lending protocol that addresses the need for fixed-rate lending and borrowing in decentralized finance. It allows anyone to access instant liquidity against collateral assets approved by Hifi Governance, by tokenizing on-chain debt. Hifi Governance is a community-organized process that manages the various aspects of the Hifi Lending Protocol. Hifi proposes a novel liquidation architecture that drives resources back to ecosystem participants and balances incentives between borrowers, lenders, and guarantors. The system works by borrowers depositing collateral and minting tokens, which represent a debt obligation that settles on a specific future date. The Hifi Token (HIFI) is utilized to vote on governance proposals, unlock discounts, achieve greater capital efficiency, increase protocol rewards, and access additional leverage.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Hifi Finance

What is the current trading price of Hifi Finance?

Hifi Finance (HIFI) is currently priced at £0.0010176268775280420000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 3.63% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Hifi Finance's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Tokenized Real Estate,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Made in USA,Governance sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in HIFI?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Hifi Finance's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4264 with a market capitalization of £140852.23172286450000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about HIFI?

With 138413071.72290298 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Hifi Finance's recent performance?

The price range between £0.0009581519222559630000 and £0.0010489675033573740000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Hifi Finance stack up against similar assets?

Against other Tokenized Real Estate,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Made in USA,Governance tokens, HIFI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hifi Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:26:48 (UTC+8)

Hifi Finance (HIFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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