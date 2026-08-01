What is the current trading price of Hifi Finance?

Hifi Finance (HIFI) is currently priced at £0.0010176268775280420000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 3.63% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Hifi Finance's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Tokenized Real Estate,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Made in USA,Governance sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in HIFI?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Hifi Finance's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4264 with a market capitalization of £140852.23172286450000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about HIFI?

With 138413071.72290298 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Hifi Finance's recent performance?

The price range between £0.0009581519222559630000 and £0.0010489675033573740000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Hifi Finance stack up against similar assets?

Against other Tokenized Real Estate,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Made in USA,Governance tokens, HIFI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.