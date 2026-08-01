What is hi Dollar about?

hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem, and the business is committed to maximizing membership value—not profits.

What makes hi Dollar unique?

Our first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers (initially Telegram and

WhatsApp, next LINE, Facebook Messenger, and others). For more information, visit hi.com.

What is the real-time price of hi Dollar today?

The live price of hi Dollar stands at £, moving 0.88% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for HI?

HI has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is hi Dollar showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is HI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests HI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of hi Dollar?

With a market cap of £1184532.66290070420000, hi Dollar is ranked #2300, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has HI seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does hi Dollar compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £1.1572150176870000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence HI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (65859645815.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.