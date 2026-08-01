HEXAR AI Price Today

The live HEXAR AI (HEXAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current HEXAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HEXAR.

HEXAR AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 53,473, with a circulating supply of 523.12M HEXAR. During the last 24 hours, HEXAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00187126, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HEXAR moved -- in the last hour and +4.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.37.

HEXAR AI (HEXAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.47K$ 53.47K $ 53.47K Volume (24H) $ 9.37$ 9.37 $ 9.37 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.22K$ 102.22K $ 102.22K Circulation Supply 523.12M 523.12M 523.12M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HEXAR AI is $ 53.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.37. The circulating supply of HEXAR is 523.12M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.22K.