Hex Trust Wrapped XRP Price Today

The live Hex Trust Wrapped XRP (WXRP) price today is $ 0.999969, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current WXRP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999969 per WXRP.

Hex Trust Wrapped XRP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 50,000,282, with a circulating supply of 50.00M WXRP. During the last 24 hours, WXRP traded between $ 0.988783 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.55, while the all-time low was $ 0.977583.

In short-term performance, WXRP moved -0.09% in the last hour and -0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.27K.

Hex Trust Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.00M$ 50.00M $ 50.00M Volume (24H) $ 29.27K$ 29.27K $ 29.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 50.00M$ 50.00M $ 50.00M Circulation Supply 50.00M 50.00M 50.00M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hex Trust Wrapped XRP is $ 50.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.27K. The circulating supply of WXRP is 50.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.00M.