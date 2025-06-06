HEX Dollar Coin Price (HEXDC)
The live price of HEX Dollar Coin (HEXDC) today is 0.997384 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HEXDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HEX Dollar Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HEX Dollar Coin price change within the day is -0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HEXDC to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of HEX Dollar Coin to USD was $ -0.0031757569008958.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HEX Dollar Coin to USD was $ -0.0112326383.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HEX Dollar Coin to USD was $ -0.0135478658.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HEX Dollar Coin to USD was $ +0.0204123117349402.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0031757569008958
|-0.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0112326383
|-1.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0135478658
|-1.35%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0204123117349402
|+2.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of HEX Dollar Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-0.31%
-0.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HEXDC: HEX Dollar Coin is the stablecoin that may be issued from a user's collateralized debt position and freely transferred/traded to any wallet address. Intended to maintain parity with the US dollar, and can always be redeemed directly with the system. 1 HEXDC is always exchangeable for $1 USD value of HEX.
