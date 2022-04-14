Hestia (HESTIA) Tokenomics
Hestia (HESTIA) Information
HESTIA is a deflationary token on Base Chain that builds upon CIRCLE's foundation through its innovative Chaos Engine. It creates scarcity by burning tokens while building USDC reserves, which are strategically deployed to support price floors and generate trading volume. The project uniquely combines automated liquidity management, AI-ready infrastructure, and ecosystem integration with CIRCLE, aiming for a sustainable deflationary model. Key features include daily automated burns via Hestia's Rage function, a configurable smart contract for future AI governance, and a synergistic relationship with CIRCLE's ecosystem through fee sharing and liquidity support.
Hestia (HESTIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Hestia (HESTIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HESTIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HESTIA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
HESTIA Price Prediction
