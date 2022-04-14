Discover key insights into Hermetica USDh (USDH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Hermetica USDh (USDH) Information

USDh is the first Bitcoin-backed, yield-bearing stablecoin on Bitcoin L1 and L2s.

USDh consists of BTC coupled with a short perpetual futures position to create a synthetic dollar that is completely outside the fiat banking system.

The short perpetual futures position generates up to 25% APY from funding rate payments which are passed on to users that stake USDh.

Hermetica’s mission is to enable global financial freedom.