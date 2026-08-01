Hermes Synth Price Today

The live Hermes Synth (HS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current HS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HS.

Hermes Synth currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,771, with a circulating supply of 100.00B HS. During the last 24 hours, HS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HS moved -- in the last hour and -1.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hermes Synth (HS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.77K$ 21.77K $ 21.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.77K$ 21.77K $ 21.77K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Hermes Synth is $ 21.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HS is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.77K.